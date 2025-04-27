Many members of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet, including the prime minister himself, will be out of the country during the Golden Week holiday period.

Ishiba plus 14 Cabinet ministers have scheduled overseas trips during the holiday period between late April and early May.

The prime minister left Sunday for a four-day trip to Vietnam and the Philippines, aimed at strengthening security ties with the Southeast Asian countries amid China's increasing maritime expansion in the South China Sea.