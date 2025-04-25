U.S. President Donald Trump's energy security council plans to host a summit in Alaska in early June, when it hopes Japan and South Korea will announce commitments to the Alaska liquefied natural gas project, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Trump has touted the $44 billion project, which would deliver gas from the state's North Slope fields via an 1,300 kilometer pipeline for domestic use and send it to customers in Asia as LNG, bypassing the Panama Canal.

While the project has been talked about for years, progress has been limited by cost and the amount of work needed.