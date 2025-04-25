The U.S. will demand that Russia accept Ukraine’s right to develop its own, adequately equipped, army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement, according to people familiar with the matter, pushing back on Moscow’s insistence that the country largely demilitarize as a condition to end the war.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Russia to raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

It’s a signal that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking some concessions from the Kremlin, as well as Ukraine, as it tries to end a war that’s now into its fourth year. Critics have thus far viewed the U.S. proposals as tilted toward Russia, including the Trump administration’s insistence that Ukraine give up its aspirations to join the NATO military alliance.