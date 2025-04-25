A Japanese company developing an integrated resort including a casino held on Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony on Yumeshima, an artificial island in the city of Osaka, aiming to open the resort around autumn 2030.

As the site is located next to the venue of the ongoing World Expo, the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, had asked the developer, Osaka IR, to suspend construction during the Osaka Expo. In response, the company enclosed the construction site with a 2-meter-tall wall and soundproof sheeting.

"It's possible to realize the IR project while minimizing the impact on the expo," Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters, expressing hope that the resort will open in 2030.

The 490,000-square-meter resort will have a casino and other facilities with a total floor space of 770,000 square meters.

The initial investment totals ¥1.27 trillion ($8.88 billion). MGM Resorts International of the United States and Japanese financial services company Orix will be responsible for managing the core functions of the resort.