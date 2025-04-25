The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered the government to pay ¥4.4 million ($30,850) in damages to a former female journalist who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a now-deceased secretary of a member of the parliament.

Presiding Judge Kokoro Nakamura recognized the sexual assault and concluded that it occurred in the course of the assailant's duties as a state-paid secretary.

The state redress law stipulates that the government is liable for harm caused illegally to others by a national civil servant in the course of their duties. The assailant, who was an aide to Upper House lawmaker Kiyoshi Ueda, was a government-paid secretary, making him a national civil servant.