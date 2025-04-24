In a first for Japan, the Osaka prefectural government will ban people 65 and older from using ATMs while speaking on mobile phones to try to prevent "special fraud" schemes that frequently target older people.

Under a revised prefectural ordinance, financial institutions and other businesses will be required to promote awareness of the new rule. While the ordinance does not include penalties, the Osaka prefectural government hopes to build public consensus to help prevent special fraud.

In special fraud cases, perpetrators typically claim to be a relative or an employee of a public institution over the phone to deceive victims and swindle them out of money or bank cards.