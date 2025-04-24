Narita Airport's overall passenger count in fiscal 2024 increased 16% from the previous year to 40,774,055, topping 40 million for the first time in five years, the airport's operator said Thursday.

In the year through March 31, the number of foreign passengers on international flights jumped 27% to 22,734,375 due to strong inbound demand, hitting a record high for the second straight year.

In March alone, the number of non-Japanese international passengers using the airport near Tokyo rose 11% from a year earlier to 2,003,482, a record high for the month.

The operator estimates that 1,172,800 passengers will use the airport during the Golden Week holiday period from Friday through May 6, a 23.3% increase from last year.

Departures will peak on Friday and arrivals, on May 6, it added.