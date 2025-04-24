South Korean prosecutors have indicted former President Moon Jae-in for alleged bribery, a prosecution office spokesperson said on Thursday, in a case related to the appointment of his former son-in-law at a Thai airline.

Moon was indicted for bribery, while former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was indicted for bribery and breach of trust, the Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors had been investigating whether Lee's appointment as the head of an SMEs and Startups Agency was in exchange for Moon's former son-in-law getting a job and receiving a salary at the Thai-based corporation that Lee controlled in 2018-2020, the statement said.

The prosecution alleged that the salary Moon's son-in-law received as an executive director was irregular and constituted a bribe to the then-president.

Moon, Lee and their legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.