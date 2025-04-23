At least 26 people were killed Tuesday in Indian-administered Kashmir when gunmen opened fire on tourists, security sources said, in the insurgency-hit region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" in the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging the attackers "will be brought to justice."

The killings come a day after Modi met in New Delhi with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day tour of India with his wife and children.