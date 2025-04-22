The death of Pope Francis on Monday sets in motion centuries-old traditions that will culminate in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff — but with a few changes.
Here is how the process unfolds:
The Catholic Church enters a period known as "Sede Vacante" (Vacant See) during which a senior cardinal takes over day-to-day affairs until a new pope is elected.
