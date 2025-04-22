When 25-year-old biology student Yao's Ph.D. program enrollment was deferred due to funding cuts at her U.S. university, she joined a growing list of Chinese students exploring other destinations.

Visa revocations and university funding cuts by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump have become a source of anxiety for international students. Those from China face additional challenges due to Washington's trade war with Beijing and the increasing vilification of Chinese citizens, students and industry insiders said.

"I used to think politics was far away from me, but this year I really felt the impact of politics on international students," Chicago-based Yao said, declining to give the name of her prospective university.