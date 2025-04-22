Hungarian Nikoletta Bogadi's life was turned upside down when one of her four children came out as gay and another one as transgender.

But with U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ push emboldening similar efforts in Europe, she now worries for them even more, wondering if "the genie has been let out of the bottle."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — a "good friend" of Trump — has gradually been rolling back LGBTQ+ rights in the name of "child protection" in Hungary for years.