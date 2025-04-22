A U.S. judge expressed skepticism on Monday that the notice the White House pledged to give Venezuelan migrants before deporting them under a wartime law complied with the U.S. Supreme Court's order that they be given a chance to mount legal challenges against their removals.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney said during a court hearing in Denver that notices of looming deportations given to Venezuelan migrants held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Texas made no mention of habeas corpus, which refers to the right of detainees to challenge the legality of their detention.

"You're acting as if these individuals — many of whom don't speak the language — would know there's something called habeas relief," said Sweeney, an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden. "I'm looking at the notice now. It gives no indication of any right to seek any type of relief."