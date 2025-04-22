Japan joined the world in mourning after the Vatican proclaimed Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday, commending the pontiff’s lifelong efforts in delivering the message of peace, which included a trip to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a statement issued Monday night, said he was extremely saddened to hear the news of the pope’s death.

“Since 2013, Pope Francis has dedicated himself to protecting the environment and promoting peaceful diplomacy with a strong voice supported by approximately 1.4 billion Catholics,” he said. “The demise of Pope Francis is not only a great loss for the people of Vatican and Catholics, but also for the international community.”