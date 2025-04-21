A draft executive order from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that is circulating among U.S. diplomats proposes a radical reduction to and restructuring of the State Department, according to a copy of the document seen for this report.

The changes, if implemented, would be one of the biggest reorganizations of the department since its founding in 1789. The 16-page draft has been spread among diplomats around the world, according to officials familiar with the document.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday called the reported overhaul "fake news” in a post on social media platform X.