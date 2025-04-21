Russia and Ukraine accused each other of thousands of attacks that violated a one-day Easter ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin, with the Kremlin saying there was no order to extend the pause in front-line fighting.

Washington said it would welcome an extension of the truce, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated several times his country's willingness to pause strikes for 30 days in the war.

But Putin, who sent thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and who ordered on Saturday the halt in all military activity along the front line until midnight Moscow time on Sunday, did not give orders to extend it.