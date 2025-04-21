A Japanese court has ordered the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to conduct an investigation to identify the birth parents of a man who, as a newborn, was mixed up at a hospital nearly 70 years ago, offering him a glimmer of hope of shedding light on the decadeslong mystery.

The Tokyo District Court on Monday instructed the Tokyo government to determine the birth parents of Satoshi Egura, 67, based on family registers and other documents. However, the court rejected his claim for damages amounting to ¥16.5 million ($115,880).

“I am very grateful that the court has acknowledged what I was seeking,” Egura said in a news conference after the ruling. “My feelings for wanting to meet my birth parents have not changed. I hope the Tokyo government will conduct an investigation as soon as possible.”