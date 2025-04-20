Protesters marched in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district Saturday, demanding a legislative measure to provide relief for those who suffered during World War II, including civilians killed in air raids.

Bereaved family members and survivors of WWII walked the streets with placards and banners, chanting "War-related problems have not been fully settled yet," and "Relief should be given without discrimination."

The event was organized by groups calling for state relief for victims of the WWII air raids and the Battle of Okinawa during the war, Korean war criminals convicted for their roles in the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military and Japanese soldiers detained in Siberia after the war.

About 70 people participated in the first joint march event held among the four groups.

"We walked around Ginza, and young people became aware of this issue," said Shigeru Zukeyama, 81, head of a legal team seeking compensation for civilian damage caused by the Battle of Okinawa. "We'll keep repeating our appeal."

An 80-year-old woman from Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, said that realizing the legislative measure for such relief would lead to deterring future wars.

Masaru Nishikura, now 99 years old, from Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, was at the front of the march. The oldest participant in the event was detained in Siberia by the former Soviet Union.

When asked to speak to other participants after the march, he shouted, "War must not be allowed to happen."

The four groups held a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday, saying that the government discriminates against civilian victims and people from the former Japanese colonies when it comes to state compensation for war damage. The groups released a joint statement calling for relief legislation.