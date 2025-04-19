Lawyers for Venezuelan men detained in Texas asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block what the lawyers said were the men's imminent deportation by the Trump administration without the judicial review previously mandated by the justices.

In a court filing, lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union said some of the dozens of the men held at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, had already been loaded onto a bus and told they were to be deported.

Shortly after the filing, a government lawyer said he was unaware of plans by the Department of Homeland Security to deport the men on Friday, but there could be deportations on Saturday.