A donut shop originating in Fukuoka Prefecture will open in New York on Tuesday, featuring its signature soft and moist donuts.

The shop, I'm donut, is operated by Peace Put, a Fukuoka bakery business, and it will sell donuts with a teriyaki chicken filling and cream fillings using green tea powder or sake. It will also sell items designed to match the local New York taste.

Before its opening, the shop in Times Square held a preview event Friday. Its donuts are priced between $4 and $13 (¥570 to ¥1,850).

A product made from dough kneaded with mashed pumpkin, featuring a light and soft texture, has created a buzz on social media.

In Japan, Peace Put operates donut shops in Fukuoka and Tokyo.

The New York shop will also sell donuts for vegans using almond milk.

"We've looked into donut shops in the United States to study local demand," said company President Ryota Hirako. He hopes to make the New York shop a stepping stone for a further expansion overseas.