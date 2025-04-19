Relatives of a mother and a daughter killed by a runaway car in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro district commemorated the sixth anniversary of their deaths Saturday.

Takuya Matsunaga, 38, who lost his wife, Mana, 31, and daughter, Riko, 3, in the crash, and Mana's father, Yoshinori Uehara, 67, laid flowers and offered silent prayers at a monument near the crash site at 12:23 p.m., the time of the accident on April 19, 2019.

In the incident, the car ignored a red light and entered a crosswalk, fatally hitting the mother and daughter and injuring nine other people.