Luigi Mangione was indicted on federal murder charges in the shooting of a UnitedHealth Group executive, paving the way for U.S. prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against him.

Mangione’s federal case has now been assigned to a U.S. judge, who will rule on disputes in the case and oversee a trial. Mangione has separately been charged by New York state prosecutors with Brian Thompson’s murder and awaits trial.

Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan before fleeing and setting off a manhunt that ended with his arrest at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.