The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is considering issuing warnings to 15 hotel operators in Tokyo on suspicion that they violated the antimonopoly act by holding monthly meetings to share internal information, which could potentially have led to the effective operation of a price cartel.

The hotel industry has seen soaring room rates, partly due to a surge in inbound foreign tourists, and it is believed that information sharing among hotels may have influenced pricing.

Hotel operators that could be issued warnings include New Otani, The Okura Tokyo and Imperial Hotel, Tokyo.