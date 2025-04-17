The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has most support from eligible voters ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councilors, a Jiji Press poll showed Thursday.

Respondents who said they will vote for the LDP in the Upper House's proportional representation bloc accounted for 20.6%, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous survey in February.

The Democratic Party for the People, with a support rate of 10.6%, came second, as it did in the previous survey, recording the strongest backing among opposition parties. Support for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan came to 7.8%, followed by 5.6% for Reiwa Shinsengumi.

There was 4.9% support for Nippon Ishin no Kai, 4.3% for Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, 1.8% for the Japanese Communist Party, 1.6% for Sanseito, 0.9% for the Conservative Party of Japan and 0.6% for the Social Democratic Party.

By generation, the DPP received support from 21.5% of respondents below 30, the biggest figure. The LDP and DPP were tied on 14.2% among respondents in their 30s. The LDP was most popular among those in their 40s or older.

The interview-based survey was conducted over four days through Monday, covering 2,000 people aged 18 and older across the country. Valid responses came from 57.0%.