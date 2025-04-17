The question of whether to lower the consumption tax on food items to help consumers hit hard by rising prices has led to public spats within the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and concern it might break up over the issue.

The arguments come as the nation’s largest opposition party prepares for the Upper House poll in July, in which it hopes to win enough seats to make a CDP-led coalition government possible. The opposition parties collectively hold a majority in the Lower House, but the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito control the upper chamber.

The consumption tax question is threatening to divide the CDP, with sharp words exchanged between members pushing for a temporary reduction in the consumption tax on food products, from 8% currently to 0%, and others who see such a move as a political gimmick that will only add to the national debt.