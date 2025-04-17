When a severe rice shortage sent prices skyrocketing in Japan last year, Tokyo restaurant owner Arata Hirano did what had once seemed unthinkable: He switched to an American variety.

The price of the Californian Calrose rice he buys has doubled since his first purchase last summer, but even so, it's far cheaper than home-grown grains.

"Unless domestic prices fall below Calrose prices, I don't plan to switch back," said Hirano, whose restaurant offers meal sets of fish, rice, soup and sides.