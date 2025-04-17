When a severe rice shortage sent prices skyrocketing in Japan last year, Tokyo restaurant owner Arata Hirano did what had once seemed unthinkable: He switched to an American variety.
The price of the Californian Calrose rice he buys has doubled since his first purchase last summer, but even so, it's far cheaper than home-grown grains.
"Unless domestic prices fall below Calrose prices, I don't plan to switch back," said Hirano, whose restaurant offers meal sets of fish, rice, soup and sides.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.