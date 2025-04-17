Cambodia is betting on more financial support from China, including for infrastructure, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the country on Thursday at the end of a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, a Cambodian government spokesman has said.

Phnom Penh is a close partner of China, which has invested billions of dollars in projects including roads and airports and is the country's largest creditor.

"We expect more cooperation including on infrastructure development," said Meas Soksensan, spokesman for the Cambodian finance ministry, on the eve of Xi's arrival in the capital, Phnom Penh.