Myanmar's military government said Thursday it will release nearly 5,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's new year festivities.

Civil rights groups say the junta has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since its 2021 coup cut short Myanmar's experiment with democracy and plunged the nation into a multi-sided civil war.

Amnesties are regularly announced to commemorate national holidays or Buddhist festivals, but most high-profile political prisoners — including deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi — remain detained.