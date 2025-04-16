Australian politicians were gifted about AU$245,000 ($147,000) in match tickets over nearly two years by the country's most popular sporting leagues as part of a lobbying campaign against a proposed ban on advertising of online gambling, according to calculations based on government documents.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had promised a crackdown on gambling advertising following a 2023 report by his government that recommended a "comprehensive ban on all forms of advertising for online gambling."

But he took the issue off the legislative agenda late last year and has left it to be considered by a new parliament to be formed following a May 3 general election that his party is tipped to win by a narrow margin. Polls show that three-quarters of Australians want a ban.