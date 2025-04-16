More than 75% of Taiwanese say that Japan is their favorite country, followed by South Korea at just 4% and both China and the U.S. on 3%, according to a regular survey released Tuesday by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

The survey, conducted in December and January among 1,520 Taiwanese living in Taiwan between the ages of 20 and 80, comes as concern rises in both Japan and Taiwan over Beijing’s aggression in the Taiwan Strait.

Japan has been the most popular country since the survey began in 2008, with 76% of respondents picking it this year — up 16 points from 2022. Neither South Korea nor China or the U.S. have ever surpassed 8% in the favorability rankings.