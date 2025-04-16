The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has referred television celebrity Dewi Sukarno, 85, to public prosecutors on a charge of assaulting an woman, it was learned Wednesday.

According to investigative sources, Sukarno, who was the third wife of the late first president of Indonesia and is known as Madame Dewi in Japan, is suspected of throwing a champagne glass at a female staff member of Sukarno's office at a restaurant in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in mid-February.

The alleged incident took place after Sukarno got into a quarrel with the woman over plans for Madame Dewi activity during a farewell party for the staff member, who had been at odds with the popular TV personnel. Four other people were also joining the party.

The woman, unhurt, filed an offense report with the TMPD's Shibuya Station in mid-March. Sukarno denies the charge.

In February, Sukarno launched a political group and expressed intention to run in the next election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, scheduled for this summer.