China and the Philippines accused each other on Tuesday of dangerous maneuvers in a hotly disputed shoal in the South China Sea, in the latest confrontation over the waterway.
A Chinese coast guard (CCG) vessel sped up and maneuvered on Monday to block the navigation route of a Philippine vessel around 36 nautical miles off the Scarborough shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
"This incident highlights the CCG's non-compliance with the international regulations ... and reflects a blatant disregard for safety at sea," it said.
