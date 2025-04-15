Countries hope more than three years of negotiations on battling future pandemics will finally end Tuesday, after reaching a preliminary agreement last week.
It has been more than five years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, killing millions of people and devastating economies.
Experts say an accord has become even more crucial with new health threats, ranging from H5N1 bird flu to measles, mpox and Ebola.
