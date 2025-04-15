Hungary’s parliament passed a constitutional amendment to enable a potential clampdown championed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban before next year’s election, including through banning the annual Pride parade.

Orban, who has been in office since 2010 but whose party is now trailing in the polls, last month vowed an "Easter clean-out” of perceived dissenters against his rule. Lawmakers from his Fidesz group delivered the two-thirds majority in parliament on Monday that was required to pass the legislation.

The proceedings are likely to exacerbate a European Union clash with Orban over his consolidation of power, which has become an inspiration for far-right leaders across the continent and beyond in a test of the bloc’s ability to protect its values. The EU has suspended billions of euros earmarked for Hungary, citing corruption and the erosion of the rule of law under the premier.