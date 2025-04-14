An Israeli airstrike Sunday hit one of the Gaza Strip's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child, according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.

Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals, many of which have suffered severe damage in the ongoing hostilities.

"A child died due to disruption of care" at the Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza after a strike, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.