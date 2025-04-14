The Central Asian country of Turkmenistan on Monday became the first to mark a "national day" at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, which opened the previous day.

All Expo participants, including nations and regions, are each allocated a special day to promote themselves and their culture. Turkmenistan held an event to show its traditional dance performance.

The national day for Japan is set for July 3.

On Sunday, about 119,000 people from the general public entered the Expo venue, the artificial island of Yumeshima, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the event's organizer.

From 11 a.m. Monday, the association began selling same-day tickets allowing entry throughout the day, in addition to same-day night tickets that were made available on Sunday.

The association had asked visitors to make reservations beforehand as it aimed to hold an Expo in which visitors do not have to wait in line.

Aiming to ensure smoother entry, the organizer plans to set up a wireless network system for visitors showing their tickets on their smartphones and to ask mobile phone carriers to improve their network conditions.