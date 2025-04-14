Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for stronger industrial and supply chain cooperation with Vietnam and wider collaboration in emerging fields, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, amid heightened trade tensions prompted by hefty U.S. tariffs.

Xi starts a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia this week, beginning his state visits with Vietnam on Monday and Tuesday.

The trip comes with an aim to consolidate economic ties with some of China's closest neighbors at a time when the world's top two economies are locked in a tariff tussle.