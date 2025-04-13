Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday that he will coordinate to submit a supplementary budget during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet to fight inflation.

"We will have to respond (to inflation) with a supplementary budget," Moriyama told reporters during his visit to the city of Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture. It is "desirable if possible" to submit an extra budget during the current session, he noted.

Regarding the size of a possible budget, Moriyama said, "We would like (to compile it) without issuing deficit-covering bonds."

Earlier in the day, Moriyama said in a speech in the prefectural capital of Kagoshima that it would require ¥7 trillion to ¥8 trillion in fiscal resources to raise the minimum taxable income to ¥1.78 million per year, as sought by the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

"Given Japan's fiscal situation, we cannot rely on deficit-covering bonds," he stressed.

Speaking to reporters in the city of Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the same day, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, suggested that his party could support a supplementary budget, depending on its content.

"In principle, we will not work against" efforts to deal with inflation, Noda said.

The CDP leader said his party will decide whether to submit a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the current Diet session, while closely watching the government's tariff negotiations with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We must always keep in mind (the option of submitting a no-confidence motion)," Noda said. "But we also have to take into account progress (in the tariff negotiation). So, it will be a comprehensive decision."