Both the policy chiefs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), during a television program on Sunday, expressed caution over a possible consumption tax cut.

While calls for a consumption tax cut as a measure to deal with rising prices are growing in both the ruling and opposition camps, the LDP and CDP policy chiefs stressed the need to consider a tax cut along with ways to finance it.

"The consumption tax is an important revenue source that largely covers social security costs," said the LDP's Itsunori Onodera. "We need to discuss reform of both the tax and social security systems in the Diet."

The CDP's Kazuhiko Shigetoku said that his party has only begun discussions on the consumption tax. "The CDP's basic stance is to pursue a responsible fiscal policy," he noted.

Meanwhile, Hitoshi Aoyagi of Nippon Ishin no Kai said that it is desirable to reduce the consumption tax rate to zero for food items from May.

As for how to finance a tax cut, Makoto Hamaguchi of the Democratic Party for the People said that issuing government bonds is the only option for the time being.

Mitsunari Okamoto of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, said it is also necessary to consider a cash handout as a stopgap measure as discussions on a consumption tax cut will take time.