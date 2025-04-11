A demonstration of an artificial intelligence-powered suitcase, designed to assist visually impaired individuals as a robotic alternative to guide dogs, will be conducted at the Osaka Expo, set to open on Sunday.

The latest model incorporates generative AI technology, enabling it to describe the surrounding environment through voice feedback. Equipped with a built-in camera and sensors, the suitcase can analyze its surroundings and provide real-time guidance to users.

In late January, an AI suitcase was demonstrated at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, known as Miraikan, in Tokyo. Resembling a regular suitcase, the device activated when Chieko Asakawa, the museum's chief executive director and a key member of the development team, grasped its handle at hip level. Asakawa, who is visually impaired, was guided by the suitcase as it moved quietly.