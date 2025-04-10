Old-school yakuza may be on the decline, but a recent trial shows how similar today’s “scouts” — who recruit women into Japan’s sex industry — can be to their predecessors: organized, violent and ruthless even toward their own.

Japan’s scout networks are part of a broader category of underground groups classified by police as tokuryū — fluid, anonymous criminal organizations. While they may appear disorganized from the outside, court documents and investigations reveal a rigid, brutal hierarchy beneath the surface, marked by beatings, punishments and internal purges.

Now, major scout groups like Natural and Access are under scrutiny, as authorities uncover a far more systematized and sinister network than previously imagined.