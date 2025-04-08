U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is ending most, if not all, remaining U.S. aid for Afghanistan and Yemen, aid sources said on Monday, in what the U.N. World Food Programme said could be "a death sentence" for millions.

The cuts were among numerous aid programs terminated for more than a dozen countries — including Somalia and Syria — over the weekend by the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development, according to Sarah Charles, a former head of USAID's humanitarian affairs bureau, and nine sources, including six current U.S. officials involved in humanitarian aid who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The total amount of aid cut was over $1.3 billion, according to figures provided by Stand Up For Aid, a grassroots advocacy group. That includes $562 million for Afghanistan, $107 million for Yemen, $170 million for Somalia, $237 million for Syria and $12 million for Gaza.