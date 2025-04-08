An annual government foreign policy report released Tuesday emphasized the importance of Tokyo's push to build a strong rapport and further deepen ties with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration — a view that comes as Japan grapples with how to respond to his decision to slap the American ally with onerous tariffs.

The 2025 Diplomatic Bluebook, presented by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya at a Cabinet meeting the same day, said that Tokyo will communicate closely with Washington over various issues facing the international community and work to make solid contributions.

The report discussed North Korea's increasing military cooperation with Russia, including its deployment of troops to support Moscow the war against Ukraine, describing the developments as extremely worrisome given their impact on security in the area surrounding Japan.

Regarding China, the report reiterated the government's policy of promoting a "mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" with the world's No. 2 economy, a phrase revived in last year's report after a four-year absence.

This year's report also called for ensuring an early resumption of Chinese imports of Japanese fishery products and the safety of Japanese nationals in China following a spate of attacks on citizens.

Meanwhile, the report also noted that Tokyo and Seoul are continuing close communication — although the situation has become fluid following former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration last December and his subsequent ouster this month.

As a top priority in Japan-Russia relations, the report mentioned a resumption of visits by former residents of the Northern Territories to graves on the northwestern Pacific islands, claimed by Tokyo but effectively controlled by Russia.