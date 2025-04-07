In the few weeks since the jailing of Turkey's opposition heavyweight, Ozgur Ozel has become the face of the biggest protests to sweep the country in more than a decade.

Since the March 19 arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, Ozel — until now the relatively low-profile head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) — has been thrust into the limelight, both at home and abroad.

Imamoglu has long been seen as the only Turkish politician capable of challenging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ballot box, with the CHP electing him as its candidate for the 2028 race on the day he was jailed.