Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden may not agree on much, but there is one issue on which they have been united: The need to blunt a powerful weapon that federal judges have been deploying at a quickly rising clip.

Top lawyers for each president separately urged the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the authority of judges to issue nationwide — or "universal" — injunctions that can stop a government policy in its tracks.

"This court should declare that enough is enough," Sarah Harris, serving at the time as the Trump administration's acting U.S. solicitor general, told the justices in a March 13 filing seeking to unshackle his executive order to restrict automatic U.S. birthright citizenship.