Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday made a visit to Ioto, widely known as Iwo Jima, to pay tribute to those who died in fierce battle on the Pacific island 80 years ago.

The day trip is the first in a string of the imperial couple's memorial visits in Japan planned for this year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

After leaving on a government plane from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the couple arrived at the Air Self-Defense Force's air station on the island, part of the Tokyo village of Ogasawara.