100 YEARS AGO
Thursday, April 23, 1925
The peace preservation law, which, after animated discussion both in and out of the Diet, was finally passed and officially promulgated today. The principal clauses of the law are as follows:
In a time of both misinformation and too much information,
quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.