An Israeli strike on Beirut on Tuesday killed a Hezbollah official handling Palestinian affairs, in the second such raid within days on the Lebanese militant group's stronghold despite a four-month ceasefire.

Lebanon's leaders condemned the attack, which came without warning at around 3:30 a.m. during the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The health ministry reported four dead, including one woman. Israel and Hezbollah separately said the strike killed Hassan Bdair, who a source close to the Iran-backed group identified as its "deputy head for the Palestinian file."