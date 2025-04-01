Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may have let out a sigh of relief after the budget finally cleared parliament earlier this week, but he has no time to rest as the latter half of the parliamentary session looks set to pile on more pressure.

In a news conference on Tuesday — exactly six months since he took office — Ishiba apologized for the uproar caused by his distribution of gift vouchers to rookie lawmakers, and underlined his commitment to fair and thorough debates in parliament.

“The outcomes we have achieved so far are the result of thorough deliberations with the opposition in parliament,” Ishiba said. “Moving forward, the government will continue to make every effort to ensure this kind of attitude stays in place.”