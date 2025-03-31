President Donald Trump said he’s "pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin and would consider "secondary tariffs” on Russian oil if a ceasefire with Ukraine can’t be reached, NBC News reported.

Trump said he was "very angry” about Putin’s recent comments suggesting ways to install new leadership in Ukraine and sideline President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NBC reported, citing a phone interview with Trump on Sunday. New leadership in Ukraine means "you’re not going to have a deal for a long time, right,” he said.

"I was pissed off about it. But if a deal isn’t made, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary sanctions on Russia,” Trump told NBC, saying he meant "all oil coming out of Russia.” He said he plans to speak to Putin this week.